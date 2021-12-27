Calvert Marine Museum is currently hosting its “Sharks! Sink your teeth in!” exhibit at 14200 S. Solomons Road in Solomons.

The museum is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $9, $7 for seniors, military with valid ID, AAA and AARP members, $4 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger.

For more information, call 410-326-2042 or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews