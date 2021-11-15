Calvert Marine Museum will host the exhibit "Sharks! Sink Your Teeth In!" through December 2022.

The museum, which is located at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but with limited capacity and timed entry system.

Admission is $9, $7 for seniors, military with valid ID, AAA and AARP members, $4 for ages 5 to 12, free for members and ages 4 and younger.

For more information, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews