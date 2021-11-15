Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Calvert Marine Museum will host the exhibit "Sharks! Sink Your Teeth In!" through December 2022.
The museum, which is located at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but with limited capacity and timed entry system.
Admission is $9, $7 for seniors, military with valid ID, AAA and AARP members, $4 for ages 5 to 12, free for members and ages 4 and younger.
For more information, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.