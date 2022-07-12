If you go

Port Tobacco Players will stage “Beauty and the Beast The Broadway Musical” at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. on Sundays, through Aug. 7 at 508 E. Charles St. in La Plata.

Tickets are $20, $17 for seniors ages 60 and older, students and military with ID.

For more information, call 301-932-6819 or go to www.ptplayers.com.