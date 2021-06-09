St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host the free Mulberry Music Festival beginning 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Townhouse Green, 47760 College Drive in St. Mary’s City.
Performances by The Nighthawks, the Josh Riley Band and the Kelly Bell Band.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food vendors will be on-site.
Grounds open 4 p.m.
The festival will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
Johnson & Johnson will host a vaccination clinic 6 to 9 p.m.
Patients will need to wait 15 minutes after their vaccination before returning to the festival.
Walk-ups accepted, but registration required. For more information on the festival or to register for the vaccination, go to www.smcm.edu/mulberry.