Charles County will hold its 97th Annual County Fair through Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata.

Children's day is Sept. 17.

A shuttle will be available Friday, Saturday and Sunday transport from the La Plata courthouse.

Admission is $10, free for ages 10 and younger. Four-day passes are $25.

For more information, go to www.charlescountyfair.com.

St. Mary’s County will hold its 74th Annual County Fair Thursday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 26, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown.

Exhibit buildings are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Special dates are Entry Day (Sept. 22), Queen of Tolerance Day (Sept. 23), School and 4-H Activities Day (Sept. 24), Parade Day (Sept. 25) and Family Day (Sept. 26).  

Admission is $10, $1 for ages 6 to 12, free for ages 11 and younger. Four-day passes are $25, $2 for ages 6 to 12.

For more information, go to www.smcfair.somd.com/

Calvert County will hold its 134th Annual County Fair Wednesday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow.

Special dates are Feed the Needy Night (Sept. 29), Senior Citizen and Special Needs Day (Sept. 30) and Youth Day (Oct. 1). 

Admission is $5, free for ages 11 and younger.

For more information, go to www.calvertcountyfair.com.

