If you go

Jack Nutter and Bert Hindman are currently holding a photography show at the St. Mary’s Arts Council, 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown.

Nutter and Hindman will also unveil a joint photograph March 26 at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum that is etched onto glass and will be auctioned off.

The show runs through Thursday, March 31.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information on the exhibit, go to www.stmarysartscouncil.com.

For more information or to reach Bert Hindman, email rnhdmd@yahoo.com or go to www.memoriesphotographybyberthindman.com. For more information or to reach Jack Nutter, email jnutterphotography@gmail.com or go to https://nutter-photography.com/.