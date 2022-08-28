If you go
The upcoming schedule for Girl Crush includes the
following dates:
• Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Tiki Bar, 85 Charles St. in Solomons;
• Sunday, Sept. 19, at Dockside, 421 Deale Road in Tracy’s Landing;
• Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. at the Tiki Bar, 85 Charles St. in Solomons;
• Saturday, Oct. 1, at 5 p.m. at Rocktoberfest, La Grange Ave. in La Plata;
• Sunday, Oct. 2, at the 45th annual Lobster Festival, 8440 Fairgrounds Road in La Plata;
• Friday, Oct. 7, at 9 p.m. at Huntt’s Tavern,
6520 Bensville Road in Pomfret; and
• Friday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. at Mully’s Brewery,
141 Schooner Lane in Prince Frederick.
