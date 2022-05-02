Port Tobacco Players will perform "The Importance of Being Earnest" at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 3 p.m. on Sundays from May 6-22 at 508 Charles St. In La Plata.

Tickets are $18, $15 for seniors over 60, youth through high school and military with ID, and $9 on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, using the “momdayout" code.

For more information, go to www.ptplayers.com.