If you go
New Direction Community Theater will perform “Extremities” at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, June 17, through June 25, at the Long Beach Community Center, 5845 Calvert Blvd. in St. Leonard.
Tickets are $15, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward Calvert Center for Change.
Recommended for ages 16 and older for language, subject matter and brief nudity. Counselors will also be on hand in case of triggers.
For more information, go to www.ndctheater.org/current-show/.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews
