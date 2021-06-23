Regency Furniture Stadium will host a Fireworks Spectacular 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at 11765 St. Linus drive in Waldorf. There will be inflatables, food and live music. Tickets are $8.
Call 301-638-9788 or go to www.https://www.somdbluecrabs.com/.
Solomons Business Association will host fireworks at dusk Sunday, July 4, on the Solomons Boardwalk.
A boat parade will be held at noon.
Parking will be available in Glascock Field across from the Calvert Marine Museum. The cost is $5 and proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 451.
Rain date is Monday, July 5.
Go to www.solomonsmaryland.com.
Town of Indian Head will host a July 4 Celebration 3:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Village Green Park, 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head. A patriotic ceremony will start at 3:30 p.m. Endless amusement rides for $5 and a performance from DJ Rockin’ Roger from 4 to 8 p.m. Flippin’ Eyelids will perform 6 to 9 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
Rain date is Monday, July 5.
No pets or alcoholic beverages.
Contact 240-375-4061 or karen@townofindianhead.org.
Charles County Fairgrounds will host a July 4 Celebration beginning 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at 8440 Fairgrounds Road in La Plata. There will be food, pony rides, fireworks show and performances by The Port Tobacco Pickers and The Bucket List. The McConchie One Room Schoolhouse will be available for viewing.
Free admission.
Call 301-932-1234.