If you go
Calvert Marine Museum will host its 44th annual
Patuxent River Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
There will be toy boat building, boat rides, food and beverage samples, children’s activities, vendors,
exhibits, demonstrations, displays about recycling, oyster farming, native plants and a sneak peek at the restoration process of the J.C. Lore Oyster House.
There will also be cruises aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, Dee of St. Mary’s, Witch of the Wave, Draketail and Poe
Skiff, or in a pedal boat or row boat.
The live music schedule for the event is as follows:
• 10 to 11 a.m. — SOMD Jazz Orchestra
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Some Assembly
• 1 to 2 p.m. — Groove Span
• 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Southern Mix Barbershop
• 4 to 5 p.m. — Pond Scum
Admission is free. For more information, call 410-326-2042 or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
