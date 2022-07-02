If you go
The 23rd annual Potomac Jazz &
Seafood Festival will be held Friday,
July 8, through Sunday, July 10, at
St. Clement’s Island Museum and in
and around Leonardtown.
Live music will be performed at the
following times and places:
Friday, July 8
• 6 p.m. — Eric Byrd Trio at
Leonardtown Square
July 9
St. Clements Island Museum
• Noon — Howard University
Jazz Quartet
• 2:30 p.m. — Latrice Carr
• 5 p.m. — Brian Simpson
• 7 p.m. — Kim Waters
Sunday, July 10
Leonardtown
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Van Williamson at
The Front Porch Restaurant
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Funkzilla at The Rex
• 1-4 p.m. — GrooveSpan at Port of
Leonardtown Winery
• 2-5 p.m. at Antoinette’s Garden — TBA
There will also be a new All White Attire Summer Soiree at The Rex, free water taxi rides at St. Clement’s Island Museum, jazz cruises on Breton Bay and more.
For more information, go to https://
potomacjazzandseafoodfestival.com.
