If you go

The 23rd annual Potomac Jazz &

Seafood Festival will be held Friday,

July 8, through Sunday, July 10, at

St. Clement’s Island Museum and in

and around Leonardtown.

Live music will be performed at the

following times and places:

Friday, July 8

• 6 p.m. — Eric Byrd Trio at

Leonardtown Square

July 9

St. Clements Island Museum

• Noon — Howard University

Jazz Quartet

• 2:30 p.m. — Latrice Carr

• 5 p.m. — Brian Simpson

• 7 p.m. — Kim Waters

Sunday, July 10

Leonardtown

• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Van Williamson at

The Front Porch Restaurant

• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Funkzilla at The Rex

• 1-4 p.m. — GrooveSpan at Port of

Leonardtown Winery

• 2-5 p.m. at Antoinette’s Garden — TBA

There will also be a new All White Attire Summer Soiree at The Rex, free water taxi rides at St. Clement’s Island Museum, jazz cruises on Breton Bay and more.

For more information, go to https://

potomacjazzandseafoodfestival.com.