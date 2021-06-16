If you go
St. Mary’s College of Maryland, along with the Chesapeake Orchestra and music director Jeffrey Silberschlag, will host the free River Concert Series 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays from June 25, through July 16, at the Townhouse Green, 47760 College Drive in St. Mary's City.
Grounds will be open at 5 p.m.
Each of the four concerts will be live-streamed from the St. Mary’s College of Maryland website.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase or bring your own as well as blankets and chairs.
For more information, go to www.chesapeakeorchestra.org or www.smcm.edu/river-concert/.