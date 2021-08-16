Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Calvert Hospice ill host a benefit concert with Out of Order & Friends from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, at Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow.
There will be food and beverage vendors and Tickets are $40 at the door, $35 in advance and sponsorships are available.
For more information, contact Claire Piason at 410-535-0892, ext. 4002, or cpiason@calverthospice.org or go to https://calverthospice.org/benefit-concert.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.