Calvert Hospice ill host a benefit concert with Out of Order & Friends from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, at Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow.

There will be food and beverage vendors and Tickets are $40 at the door, $35 in advance and sponsorships are available.

For more information, contact Claire Piason at 410-535-0892, ext. 4002, or cpiason@calverthospice.org or go to https://calverthospice.org/benefit-concert.