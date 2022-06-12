If you go
Friday, June 17
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host its annual free Mulberry Music Festival: Jazz beginning 6 p.m. at Townhouse Green.
The festival, which is held every year on the eve of Juneteenth, will feature performances by the Joseph Brotherton, the Kelly Bell Band, Carly Harvey and headliner Sharón Clark.
Gates open 4 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Go to www.smcm.edu/mulberry/#bands.
Saturday, June 18
Shops at Waldorf Center will hold a Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival noon to 6 p.m. at 3003 Festival Way in Waldorf.
Live music, African cultural drumming, food, art, poetry and more.
The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions of St. Mary’s County will host its 17th annual National Juneteenth Holiday noon to 6:30 p.m. at the new Lexington Manor Passive Art Park and Lancaster Park in Lexington Park.
Gospel and jazz music, African dance and drummers, children’s activities, speakers, history lessons, vendors and more. For more, go to https://ucaconline.org/.
The U.S. Colored Troops Memorial Monument Interpretive Center will hold Juneteenth activities 1 to 5 p.m. at John G. Lancaster Park, 21550 Willows Road in Lexington Park.
Crafts, wreath laying, videos and a discussion with Bertha Hunt, a local resident who was recently featured in USA Today discussing her mother Theresa Young’s stuffed ham. Call 301-862-2296.
Calvert County NAACP will hold its annual Juneteenth Community Celebration 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jefferson Patterson Park, 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard.
Music, dance, information, food, storytelling, face painting, moon bounce, displays, exhibits and a local talent show. Call Michael Kent at 410-474-9420 for more information.
The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will celebrate Juneteenth at 6:35 p.m. during the team’s game against the Lancaster Barnstormers at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
Health fair and Negro Leagues traveling exhibit. Fans will also be able to bid on game-worn replica jerseys representing the Baltimore Elite Giants, a franchise that played in the leagues between 1920 and 1950.
Call 301-638-9788 or go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
Sunday, June 19
Blue Star Families will host a Juneteenth Celebration 10 a.m. to noon at Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary, 1440 Wilson Landing Road in Nanjemoy.
Cornhole, giant Jenga, hikes, mindfulness sessions and an opportunity for a tandem kayak tour of the site, though space is limited.
Other events
• Drayden African American Schoolhouse will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Juneteenth Weekend, Saturday, June 18, Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and learn about its rich history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
• Celebrate Juneteenth with a flag kit at Waldorf West Library. Through Saturday, June 24 or while supplies last. Go to www.ccplonline.org/.