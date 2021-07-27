The 15th Annual St. Mary's County National Lawn Mower Races will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Bowles Farms, 22880 Budds Creek Road in Clements. 

Admission is $10, free for ages 8 and younger. 

Gates open 4 p.m. Aug. 6 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. 

Proceeds benefit Seventh District Rescue Squad and Seventh District Optimist Club.

For more information, call Ronnie at 301-904-7694 or Greg at 301-904-2258, or for camping sites at the event, call Eddie at 301-481-5831. 