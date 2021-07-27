Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The 15th Annual St. Mary's County National Lawn Mower Races will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Bowles Farms, 22880 Budds Creek Road in Clements.
Admission is $10, free for ages 8 and younger.
Gates open 4 p.m. Aug. 6 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Proceeds benefit Seventh District Rescue Squad and Seventh District Optimist Club.
For more information, call Ronnie at 301-904-7694 or Greg at 301-904-2258, or for camping sites at the event, call Eddie at 301-481-5831.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.