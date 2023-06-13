If you go
The Mulberry Music Festival will be held on Friday, June 16, on the Townhouse Green at St. Mary's College of Maryland. The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and admission is free.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and food. Vendors like Mission BBQ and Linda’s Cafe will also be available.
No pets will be allowed at the festival.
More information can be found on the festival’s website at www.smcm.edu/mulberry-music-festival.
Get any of our free email newsletters.
To view latest SOMD News e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.