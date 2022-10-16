If you go
Ongoing
CornStalkers Trail of Terror will be open at 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays Oct. 22 to Nov. 5, at Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 St. Linus Dr. in Waldorf. Scenes include CornStalkers Trail, The Asylum, The Barnyard, Graves Farmhouse and Hillbilly Homestead. Tickets are $32. Go to www.cornstalkerstrailofterror.com.
Nightmare on Sotterley Lane walking tours will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Saturday, Oct. 22, Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. Tour times begin 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Recommended for ages 8 and older and no walkers, strollers or wheelchairs due to uneven terrain. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Friday, Oct. 21
Paint pumpkins with your grandkids at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
The Park at Dark: Spooktacular will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum, 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Hear local tall tales and historical stories along a lantern-lit walk of the park. Registration required. Tickets are $10 per maximum group of five. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/the-park-at-dark-spooktacular-tickets-225362123177.
Paint Witchy Woman II will be held at 6:30 p.m. at The All American Steakhouse, 35 St. Patricks Drive in Waldorf. The cost is $30 and includes pre-sketched canvas, primary paint colors, brushes and all other necessary paint items. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Email sippidydoodah@yahoo.com and use coupon code donna-robinson-22SummerFun for 15% off.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Halloween in the Garden will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. Booths, games, photo ops, music and food and beverages available for purchase. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Tickets are $5, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Rain or shine. No pets or smoking. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Trunk or treat will be held 2 to 5 p.m. at Grille No. 13, 3016 Waldorf Market Place in Waldorf.
A haunted trail and historic house tour will be held 7 to 10 p.m. at Linden, 8530 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Tickets are $15 for trail, $15 for house, $25 for both. Registration required. Email lindenfarm2000@gmail.com.
Lost City will be held 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Historic St. Mary’s City, 47414 Old State House Road in St. Mary’s City. Trick-or-treating, games, talk to pirates, fortunes told and more. By donation. Go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/events/lost-city/.
Halloween Movie Festival in the Park will be held 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Port of Leonardtown Park, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. Movie, costume contest, trunk or treat, face painting and live music. Free, but registration required. Email ltownmd@gmail.com.
Outdoor movie night featuring “Nope” will be held 7 p.m. at an undisclosed location. Costumes encouraged. Tickets are $20 and include gourmet popcorn. Email crleventgroup@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Make spooky lanterns 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Charles County Library’s Waldorf West branch. For teens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6851102.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Trunk or treat will be held 5 to 7 p.m. in the bus parking lot at North Point High School, 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf.
Friday, Oct. 28
Halloween prom party will be held 5 to 7 p.m. at North Beach Senior Center in North Beach. Come dressed in costume and dance to live music. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
The Great Pumpkin Challenge will be the theme at Bad Art Night 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center. The first 50 people will receive a pumpkin. Music, snacks and cash bar. Tickets are $7, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/calendar.
A Cursed Costume Contest and Creepy Concert will be held 6 p.m. to midnight at Days Off Deli & Grill, 22608 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. 21 years and older. No cover. Go to www.daysoffdeli.com/.
Trunk or treat will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, 12872 Rock Point Road in Newburg.
Halloween drive-through will be held 7 to 9 p.m. at Hallowing Point Park, 4755 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. Trick-or-treating, free pumpkins and pumpkin decorating. Free. Sponsors needed.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Discuss scary stories, frightening thrillers and horrifying tales with the Thrills & Chills Book Club 10 to 11 a.m. at the Charles County Library’s P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r.
Trunk or treat will be held 6 to 8 p.m. at Real Life Church, 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
A Halloween Boo-Through will be held 7 to 10 p.m. at the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard. Trick-or-treating and movies. To reserve a trunk or treat spot, email secretary@slvfd.org.
Trunk or treating and Sanderson Sistah’s Tribute Show will be held 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. Tickets are $8. Go to https://allevents.in/lusby/sanderson-sistahs-tribute-show-and-trunk-or-treat/10000383520378777.
Trunk or treat will be held 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 46707 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park. Costumes encouraged. Go to https://trinitylutheranlp.org/church-calendar-1/2022/10/29/trunk-or-treat.
Trunk or treat will be held 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, 28120 Old Flora Corner Road in Mechanicsville. Games. Go to https://southernmarylandpr.com/event/2nd-annual-trunk-or-treat/
A Halloween Bash featuring three bands will be held 7 to 11 p.m. at Last Drop Country Bar, 23955 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood. Ages 21 and older. Cover charge is $5.
Monday, Oct. 31
A Halloween party will be held 12:30 p.m. at Southern Pines Senior Center in Lusby. Dress in costume and live music by John Luskey. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Halloween Hoe-Down will be held 1 to 4 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Wear a costume. Music by DJ Mean Gene. The cost is $5.
The Great Pumpkin Party will be held 11 a.m. at Calvert Pines Senior Center in Prince Frederick. Games and lunch. Registration required for lunch. Call 410-535-4606.