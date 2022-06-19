If you go

If you go

St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host the 25th annual free Riverside Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Fridays, June 24 through July 22, on the Townhouse Green.

The schedule is as follows:

• June 24: Music from the Old World

• July 1: Music from the New World

• July 8: The Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams

• July 15: Bach to BOP

• July 22: Stravinsky and Froom

The program is subject to change. Food and

beverages will be available for purchase or bring your own. For more information, go to www.smcm.edu/events/riverconcert/.