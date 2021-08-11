Sorry, an error occurred.
The Fifth Annual Solomons Dragon Boat Festival will take place beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, on the Solomons Riverwalk in Solomons.
There will be food trucks, 40 artisan vendors and exhibits as well as the traditional Team Village, Vendor Village and Dragon’s Nest Children’s area.
The traditional dotting of the eye as well as a Southern Maryland Community Resources flash mob will take place 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Solomons.
For more information, go to https://somdcr.org/dragonboat.
