If you go

The St. Mary’s County Garden Club will hold a House and Garden Pilgrimage 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Locations include:

• All Faith Episcopal Church, 3885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville

• Trent Hall, 29350 Trent Hall Road in Mechanicsville

• The Williams Residence, 29447 Carrie Lee Lane in Mechanicsville

• Delabrooke Manor, 41280 Delabrooke Road in Mechanicsville

• Birch Hanger, 26815 Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville

• Briscoe Home and Gardens, 45030 Steer Horn Neck Road in Hollywood

• Anchored Roots Farm, 45281

St. Cuthbert Farm Road in Hollywood.

There will also be a wine tasting, a

bourbon tasting and a demonstration by the De La Brooke Foxhounds hunt club.

Tickets are $40, $35 in advance. Proceeds will benefit historical restoration

projects. Boxed lunches may be

purchased in advance for $15 and can be received at the fifth stop.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.mhgp.org. To order a boxed lunch, contact Duffy Boyd at

301-481-6090 or duffyboyd@gmail.com.