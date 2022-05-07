If you go
The St. Mary’s County Garden Club will hold a House and Garden Pilgrimage 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
Locations include:
• All Faith Episcopal Church, 3885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville
• Trent Hall, 29350 Trent Hall Road in Mechanicsville
• The Williams Residence, 29447 Carrie Lee Lane in Mechanicsville
• Delabrooke Manor, 41280 Delabrooke Road in Mechanicsville
• Birch Hanger, 26815 Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville
• Briscoe Home and Gardens, 45030 Steer Horn Neck Road in Hollywood
• Anchored Roots Farm, 45281
St. Cuthbert Farm Road in Hollywood.
There will also be a wine tasting, a
bourbon tasting and a demonstration by the De La Brooke Foxhounds hunt club.
Tickets are $40, $35 in advance. Proceeds will benefit historical restoration
projects. Boxed lunches may be
purchased in advance for $15 and can be received at the fifth stop.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.mhgp.org. To order a boxed lunch, contact Duffy Boyd at
301-481-6090 or duffyboyd@gmail.com.
