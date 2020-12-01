Isabella Joy Roper was born to Candace and Melton Roper Jr. of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 11:53 a.m. on Oct. 12. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounce, and was 22 inches long. She has two sisters, Ariella and Gabriella. Her grandparents are Gregory and Marie Krieger, Zoa and Melton Sr. Roper, and Tara and Denzel Quaicoo.
Ella Christine Brady was born to Melanie Buck and Richard Brady, Jr. of Charlotte Hall at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 14. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Glenda and Michael Buck, Sr., and Pamela and Richard Brady, Sr.
Zane Alexander Ferris was born to Alexandria and Jovan Ferris of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 9:11 a.m. on Oct. 15. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounce, and was 19.75 inches long. His grandparents are Darlene and Theron Richburg, and Bwana and Steven Ferris.
Wade David Hartman was born to Julie and Nicholas Hartman of La Plata at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 10:32 on Oct. 19. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounce, and was 22 inches long. He has two sisters, Chloe and Charlea Marie. His grandparents are David and Cheryl Tierson, and Charles and Donna Hartman.
Talaiyah Marie Dickens was born to Aiyana Holland and Tavein Dickens of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:44 a.m. on Oct. 21. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has a brother, Jordan Smith. Her grandparents are Jennifer DeMarr, Candace Holland, Cordell Holland, Lashawn Dickens, and Anthony Gray.
Willow Rose Large was born to Paula and Taylor Large of Compton at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:19 p.m. on Oct. 22. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. She has two siblings, Jackson and Savannah.