Brody Benjes was born to Devin Benjes and Andy Benjes of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 12:15 a.m. on May 1. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20½ inches long. He joins a brother, Dominic. His grandparents are Chris Benjes, and Darryl and Diana Riley.
Sawyer James Hayden was born to Elizabeth Hayden and Corey Hayden of Hollywood, Md., at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:12 a.m. on May 1. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 inches long. He joins siblings Paxton, Reed, and Callie. His grandparents are Jim Gaston, and Pat and Mickey Hayden.
Zion Xavier Brooks was born to Christina Brooks and Steven Brooks of Lusby at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 8:26 a.m. on May 13. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19 ½ inches long. His grandparents are Judy Sylvester, Sarah Terry, and Steve Brooks.
Colton Kristopher Foster was born to Melissa Windsor and Kristopher Foster of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 10:52 p.m. on May 16. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19¾ inches long. His grandparents are Barry and Linda Windsor.
Madelyn Hope Fenstermaker was born to Amanda Fenstermaker and Wayne Fenstermaker of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 1:50 a.m. on May 17. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20½ inches long. She joins a sister, Lillian. Her grandparents are Mark and Debbie Fulton, Fred Fenstermaker, and Bonnie Lunsford.
Scarlett Julia Davis was born to Sarah Pitt Davis and Erik Davis of Hollywood, Md., at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:36 a.m. on May 19. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19¾ inches long. Her grandparents are Michael and Margaret Pitt, and Dennis and Maria Davis.
Ethan Thomas Johnson was born to Cassandra Wallace and David Johnson Jr. of Hollywood, Md., at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 4:17 p.m. on May 21. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 inches long. He joins two sisters, Kylie Keller and Layla Keller. His grandparents are Mary Wallace and Thomas Wallace Sr., Darleen Taylor, and Robert Hall.
Shiloh Rose Spence was born to Kelli Spence and Robert Spence of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 4:45 a.m. on May 24. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20¼ inches long. She joins two sisters, Shelby and Charlotte. Her grandparents are Steven and Kathy Spence of Kingwood, Texas, and the late Gordon Hill Jr. and the late Darlene Hill of San Antonio, Texas.
Johanna Joy Turing was born to Kara Turing and Matthew Turing of Dameron at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 9:16 p.m. on May 30. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. She joins two siblings, Jax and Janalyn. Her grandparents are Kenneth and Lynda Turing, and Richard and Jane Smith.