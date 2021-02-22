Richard Jackson Grover was born at home to Grace and Jeffery Grover of Nanjemoy at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 13. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20¾ inches long. He has a brother, Jeffery. His grandparents are Donnie and April Davis of Nanjemoy.
Nyla Irene Szwec was born to Brittany and Michael Szwec Jr. of Brandywine at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 5:02 a.m. on Jan. 13. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 18½ inches long. He has a sister, Mariyah. Her grandparents are Charles and Deborah Skinner of Brandywine, and Peggy Wenk and Michael Szwec Sr. of Lothian.
Olivia Ann Nichols was born to Abigail and Larry Nichols of La Plata at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 5:29 p.m. on Jan. 13. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19½ inches long. She has two brothers; Christopher and Connor. Her grandparents are Peter and Theresa Wearmouth of Port Tobacco, and Lydia and Larry Nichols Sr. of Mechanicsville.
Edward Michael Neiser was born to Alexis Clark of Bryans Road and Bret Neiser of Port Tobacco at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 9:04 p.m. on Jan. 18. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Michael and Pamela Clark of Bryans Road, and Brian Neiser and Tammy Warden.
Jaxson Charles Young was born to Moreen and Joshua Young of Mechanicsville at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:55 a.m. on Jan. 18. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19½ inches long. He has two brothers; William and McLaughlin, and two sisters; Kayleigh and Kayden. His grandparents are Willie Gilroy of Mechanicsville and Judith Fenner of Brandywine, and Rodney and Donna Young of Waldorf.
Tanner David Burch was born to Hilary and David Burch Jr. of Mechanicsville at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:36 a.m. on Jan. 21. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19½ inches long. He has a brother, Liam. His grandparents are Julie and David Burch Sr. of Mechanicsville, and Linda Coombs of Indian Head.
Rylee Lynn Reed was born to Casey Matthews and Christopher Reed of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 11 a.m. on Jan. 22. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Jack Rain Campbell was born to Christiana and Jason Campbell of Indian Head at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 7:36 a.m. on Jan. 26. He weighed 10 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 22 inches long. His grandparents are Roy Cline and Loretta Joiner of White Plains, and Gregory and Cheryl Spear of Indian Head.
Holdyn Alan VanZandt was born to Lindsey Wegan of White Plains and Hunter VanZandt of Brandywine at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 10:31 a.m. on Jan. 27. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Frannie and Doug Wegan of White Plains, and Jeff and Gina VanZandt of King George, Va.
Savannah was born to Samantha Magill and Zachary Sullivan of Friendship at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 4:08 p.m. on Feb. 4. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. Her grandparents are Michelle and Richard Magill, and Tammy Boyer.
Hailey Matthews was born to Emily and Joshua Matthews of Brandywine at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 8:27 a.m. on Feb. 5. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has three siblings; Lilly, Jacob and Elliot.
Logan James Montgomery was born to Myrissa Simonsen of Pomfret and James Montgomery of Mechanicsville at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 9:22 a.m. on Feb. 5. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20¾ inches long. He has a brother, Samuel Montgomery. His grandparents are Dwayne and Maria Simonsen of Pomfret, and Kevin and Donna Montgomery of Mechanicsville.
Blakelynn Millee Conover was born to Haley and Michael Conover of La Plata at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:57 a.m. on Feb. 5. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19¼ inches long. She has three brothers; Cameron, Bentley and Colt. Her grandparents are Karen Hawkins and Terri Thomason of Jacksonville, Fla., and Ronald and Linda Conover.
Mackenzie Claire Moreland was born to Ashley and Matthew Moreland of Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 11:57 a.m. on Feb. 6. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Malachi James McBride was born to Sariah and Joshua McBride of Pomfret at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 6:48 a.m. on Feb. 6. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. He has a brother, Eli, and a sister, Mia. His grandparents are Soitip Pangerl and David Shaw, and David and Mary McBride.
Mackinley Rosalie Fickling was born to Shirisa and Aaoron Fickling of Temple Hills at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 1:19 p.m. on Feb. 7. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has a sibling, Mackenzie Fickling. Her grandparents are Isaac Green of Aquasco and Shirley Green of Temple Hills, and Callie and Rosalyn Fickling of Waldorf.
Brandon Anthony Washington was born to Amber Ponce and Brandon Washington of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 5:43 a.m. on Feb. 8. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Lanier Washington and Everette Smallwood of Waldorf, and Hector Ponce of Riverside, Cal.
Kanen James Alexander Casey was born to Mikelynn Watkins of Corvallis, Or. and Dalton Casey of Fairbanks, Ak. at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 2:09 p.m. on Feb. 11. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a sister, Saiah Luna Aubrey Casey. His grandparents are Peggy Watkins and Billy Latham, and Patrick Casey and Chrissa Henry.
Richard King Wells was born to Mary and Timothy Wells of Charlotte Hall at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 4:36 a.m. on Feb. 12. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Frank and Mary Davis of Waldorf, and Richard and Cynthia Wells of La Plata.