Jayceon Darnell Hall was born to Keyara Foote and Travis Hall of Lusby at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 1:28 p.m. on March 3. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19 inches long. He has two siblings, Tristan Chase and Nylah Hall.
Silya Rose Coulson was born to Fatima Mounir and Daniel Coulson of Huntingtown at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 3:24 p.m. on March 3. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20.75 inches long. She has a sister, Arianna. Her grandparents are Sharon Coulson, Philip Coulkson, Rabia Droury and Lahcen Mounir.
Evan Robert Thompson was born to Jessica and Brandon Thompson of Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 8:41 p.m. on March 11. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19 inches long. He has a brother, Dylan. His grandparents are Mark and Dorothy Joy, Robert and Bill Thompson, and Barbara Harmon.
Reese Gatton was born to Jordan and Dillon Gatton of California at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 6:01 p.m. on March 13. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. He has a sister, Peyton. His grandparents are Monty and Jeannette Wood, Eileen and Steve Vail, and Jimmy Gatton.
Gabriel P. Campbell was born to Nathalie Diaz and Zane Campbell of Lexington Park at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 1:58 p.m. on March 22. He weighed 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.
Aaron Alexander Green was born to Katherine and Aaron Green of Lusby at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 4:45 p.m. on March 22. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. He has four siblings, Carson, Aria, Isabelle and Madelyn. His grandparents are Gail and Bob Hendry, Sharon Green and Ron Sperlbaum.
Sophia Marie was born to Callie and Geoffrey Tweeden of Park Hall at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 10:40 p.m. on March 23. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has a brother, Lucas. Her grandparents are Susan and William Tweedale, and Joyce and Michael Kwiatkowski.
James A. Gough was born to Victoria and Michael Gough of Chesapeake Beach at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 4:29 p.m. on March 24. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He has a sibling, Kelly.
Warren James Hobbs was born to Joanna and Charles Hobbs of La Plata at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 11:06 p.m. on March 25. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Isaac John Oldenhouse was born to Christine and David Oldenhouse of White Plains at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 1:20 p.m. on March 25. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a sister, Alexandra. His grandparents are Kenneth and Phyllis Odenhouse of Aurora, Co.
Khalil Makelle Briscoe Jr. was born to Kiana and Khalil Briscoe of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:37 p.m. on March 26. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He has a sister, Kamryn Knott. His grandparents are Robert and Denise Jones of Waldorf, and Michael Shillingford and Denise Spriggs of Waldorf.
Lincoln Michael Swick was born to Marie Thompson and Daniel Swick of Mechanicsville at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 4:01 a.m. on March 26. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. He has a sister, Layla Sanders. His grandparents are Danny and Lisa Swick of Waldorf.
Chase Aiken was born to Kori and Christopher Aiken of Huntingtown at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 12:13 a.m. on March 29. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19.25 inches long. He has a brother, Austin. His grandparents are Janice and Robert Johnson, and Barbara and Christopher Aiken.
Blake Avery Morrisette was born to Anita Gittens and Curtis Morrisette of Brandywine at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center March 29. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a brother, Brayden. His grandparents are Teyanna Dewalt of Takoma Park and Charles Gittens of North St. Paul, Minn.
Mackenzie Elizabeth Ignaszewski was born to Michelle and Ryan Ignaszewski of Port Tobacco at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 1:16 p.m. on April 8. She weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces. She has a brother, Andrew. Her grandparents are Arthur and Darlene Sullkivan of Horseheads, N.Y., and Scott and Colleen Ignaszewski of Painted Post, N.Y.
Ariah Raine Campbell was born to Alysa Baker and Le’Andre Campbell of Lusby at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 12:29 p.m. on April 8. She weighed 8 pounds, 0.4 ounces, and was 20.25 inches long. His grandparents are Trina Baker, Parlin Gunnell, Debbie Deakins and Emma Campbell.
Jack Whiteman was born to Tiffany and Chris Whiteman of Lusby at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 9:37 p.m. on April 8. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounces, and was 18 inches long.
Isabella Rose Roof was born to Kayla Baldwin and Michael Roof of Indian Head at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 10:19 p.m. on April 9. She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She has two bothers, Leighton Roof and Rylen Windsor. Her grandparents are John Baldwin and Dawne Rightnour, Kevin and Stacy Roof, and Melanie Kalamets and Allen Jenkins.
Kahlani Eva-Celeste Santos was born to Alexina and Bryan Santos of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 7:16 p.m. on April 10. She weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 18 inches long. She has two brothers, Jaden and Caleb. Her grandparents are Pura Celeste Velez Hernandez and Carlos Santos of Miami, Fl., and Elizabeth Kamara of Bowie.
Cole Foster DiNatale was born to Kimberly and Joseph DiNatale III of Mechanicsville at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 3:49 a.m. on April 14. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He has a brother, Hudson. His grandparents are Warren and Wanda Deavers of La Plata, Joseph and Lois DiNatale of La Plata, and Christine and Jesse Chapman.
Delilah Kay Reithmeyer was born to Helen and Justin Reithmeyer of Leonardtown at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:19 a.m. on April 14. She weighed 7 pounds, 10.8 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. She has a sister. Her grandparents are Christopher and Helena Quade of Leonardtown, and Brenda Huntington and Charles Reithmeyer III.
Aziel Elias Berrios was born to Mileidy Vasquez and Eleazar Berrios of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center on April 19. He weighed 6 pounds. He has a brother, Jodi. His grandparents are Milady and Ricardo Velasquez of Waldorf, and Reina Berrios of Washington, D.C.
Jeremiah Noel Bannister was born to Tynika Fenwick of Newburg and Joshua Bannister of Indian Head at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:45 a.m. on April 20. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Anita Chase and Nathan Green of Newburg, and Hester and John Bannister of Indian Head.
Mykah Kruz Pollitt was born to Melissa Pollitt and Cartier McKinzie of Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 6:02 p.m. on April 20. He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 18.25 inches long. He has three brothers, Jesse, Cartier II and Carver. His grandparents are Joan and Curtis Pollitt, and Mary and Cartier McKinzie.
Jocelyn Catalina Mendez Aguilar was born to Roxanna and Jorge Mendez of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center on April 24. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has a brother, Jorge.
Ava Arianna was born to Nicole Garrett and Terry Hayes of Lusby at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 8:04 a.m. on April 26. She weighed 7 pounds, 8.3 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has two sisters, Samantha and Kaycee. Her grandparents are Angie and Darell Grant, and Lynda Hayes.
Charlotte Rose Coladarci was born to Katelyn and Cameron Coladarci of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 3:22 p.m. on May 3. She weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 18 inches long. She has two brothers; Clinton Coladarci and Tyler Hallquist, and a sister, Tara Selkmann. Her grandparents are Scott Riker of Cape Coral, Fl., Christine Van Gilder of Waldorf, and Joseph Coladarci of Chesapeake, Vt.
Khari Lamont Johnson was born to Justice Wells and Daeshawn Johnson of Fort Washington at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 12:41 p.m. on May 4. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounces, and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Yolanda Hill of Fort Washington and Shawnee McDaniel of Waldorf.
Paisleigh Elizabeth Pirner was born to Angel and Benjamin Pirner of Avenue at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 12:13 on May 5. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. She has a sister, Harleigh.
Caroline Rosemary Gamble was born to Jessica and Keith Gamble of Newburg at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 6:35 p.m. on May 6. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has two brothers, Zyade and Cayden. Her grandparents are Michelle Dewaltand Marion Warren.
Grace Ifeoma Bryant was born to Ebony Bryant of La Plata at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 6:48 a.m. on May 9. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has a sister, Angel Ozonoh. His/Her grandparents are Jacqueline and Mary Credle.
Richard Anthony Banks III was born to Jessica and Richard Banks Jr. of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 11:36 a.m. on May 10. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He has three sisters; Sanmia, Saida and Skylar. His grandparents are ChaRon Franklin and Andre Lee of Fort Washington, and Dawn McDonald and Richard Banks Sr. of Waldorf.