Skyler Venayenge Mayala was born to Magliore Kinzonzi of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plataat 8:23 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Sophia Christine Caron was born to Autum Hamilton and Joshua Caron of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata on Aug. 22, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her grandparents are Keith Hamilton and Aimee George of Waldorf and Christina and Jeffery Caron of La Plata.
Inara Rose Byrd was born to Michelle and H. Jackson Byrd III of Pomfret at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 8:26 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 7.4 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Nela and Martin Lachhmanen of Accokeek and Jack and Diane Byrd of La Plata.
Brooklin Vera Hansley was born to Brittany Thompson of La Plata and Antae Hansley of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 9:06 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 6ounces and was 19.5 inches long. She has one brother, Isaiah, and one sister, Laila. Her grandparents are Marcia Reynolds of Broadlands, Va., and Theresa Farnell and Willie Barksdale of Waldorf.
Roniyah Kalani Wilmore was born to Nicole Porter and Rondale Wilmore of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 1:05 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. She has two brothers, Jordan and Tyèdale, and one sister, Italiya. Her grandparents are Laurie and Ronald Lee of Stafford, Va., and Deborah Wilmore of Waldorf.
Carmella Jo Grant was born to Angela Spitzer and Ryan Grant of White Plains at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 11:27 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces. She has one brother, Cohen, and one sister, Chloe. Her grandparents are David and Lena Jo Spitzer of La Plata and Gary and Angel Grant of White Plains.
Kyomi Michèle Ollie-Harrison was born to Shakira Harrison of Waldorf and Quintin Ollie of Bowie at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 8:08 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2019. She weighed 10 pounds and 5 ounces and was 21 inches long. She has one brother, Kiree. Her grandparents are Tina Marie of Waldorf and Michelle Ollie of Bowie.
Zoey Essence Pearson was born to Nichelle and Bryan Pearson at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata on Aug. 28, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces. Her grandparents are Nikia Gilmore and Jay Fredrick Mason of Denver, Colo., and Kimberly and Byron Pearson of Harrisburg, Pa.
Blessing Laure Bum was born to Chantal Tcheumtchoua and Emile Bum of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata on Sept. 1, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 11 ounces and was 20.75 inches long. She has two brothers, Abah and Tafah. Her grandparents are Julienne Guemdome of Douala, Cameroon, and Julius Bum of Waldorf.
Connor Noah Bowie was born to Laura and John Bowie II of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 12:07 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2019. He weighed 3 pounds and 11 ounces and was 16 inches long. He has one sister, Caitlyn. His grandparents are Martha Owens of La Plata and Tim Gibson of St. Mary’s.
Gunner Nathaniel Patterson was born to Ashley and Colin Patterson of Mechanicsville at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 10:34 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. She has two brothers, Uriah and Beau, and one sister, Gracie. Her grandparents are Diane and Don Chamblee of Mechanicsville and Like and Debbie Patterson of La Plata.
William Karnubah Tyler Zubah Bazzie was born to Henrietta and Wonnie Bazzie of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. He has one borther, Wonnie II, and one sister, Malay. His grandparents are Mary Yekeh of Waldorf and William Bazzie Jr., Bofa Bazzie and Weedor Ballah of Laurel.
Legend Zymir Chase was born to Diona Thomas and Montez Chase of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. She has two borthers, Zayveon and Lamari, and two sisters, Shavontez and Madallyn. Her grandparents are Cynthia Ann Travers-Hill of Waldorf and Darlene Butler of Newburg.
David Allen Bradley Jr. was born to Harmony and David Bradley Sr. of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 1:18 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds and 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. He has two brothers, Aidan and Devin, and two sisters, Caroline and Brijit. His grandparents are Rita and Joseph Bradley of Fredericksburg, Va.
Larae Ann Finall was born to Kayla Richard and Bryant Finall Jr. of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 8:44 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2019. She weighed 5 pounds and 8 ounces and was 18.25 inches long. Her grandparents are Brian Richard of La Plata, Theresa Richard of Waldorf and Wendy Wallace and Bryant Finall Sr. of La Plata.
Violette Danielle Field was born to Tonya Richards and Nathan Field of Huntingtown at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata on Sept. 10, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces and was 19.75 inches long. Her grandparents are April Chilcott and Robert Richards of Capon Bridge, W.V., and Danny Field and Katie Heberle of Prince Frederick.
Lillian Suubi Newsted was born to Immaculate and Ryan Newsted of Cobb Island at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 1:34 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 2.4 ounces and was 20 inches long. She has one brother, Elijah. Her grandparents are George Kakande and Feores Nakalyango of Masaka, Uganda, and Randall and Bonnie Newsted of Petoskey, Mich.