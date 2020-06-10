Charles County births

Darius Ackmod Johnson Jr. was born to Kyra Dorsey and Darius Johnson Jr. of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center on April 5, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His grandparents are Temeca Dorsey of La Plata and Mary Carroll of La Plata.
Ka’Dria Dasnell Caldwell was born to Deja Proctor and Kevin Caldwell of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 12:24 p.m. on April 9,, 2020. She weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her grandparent is Katrina Briscoe of Waldorf.
Ezra Joseph Aicher was born to Kala and Kenneth Aicher III of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:51 p.m. on April 11, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces and was 19 inches long. His grandparents are Keith and Teresa Stevens of Rising Sun, Tina and Charlie Wright of Mechanicsville and Kenneth Aicher II of Mechanicsville.
Caleb Henry-Lee Huston was born to Sarah Huston and Harvey Love III of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 9:21 p.m.on April 16, 2020. He weighed 10 pounds and 1 ounce and was 21 inches long. He has one brother, William. His grandparents are Tanya Warden and Nigel Huston of Waldorf and Alicia Estevez and Harry Love II of New Port Richie, Fla.
Heidi Louise Gibson was born to Rebecca and Kevin Gibson of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 12:48 a.m. on April 18, 2020. He wieghed 8 pounds and 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. He has one brother, Linus. His grandparents are Anthony and Kathy Kutska of North Jackson, Ohio, and Charles and Kathryn Gibson of Youngstown, Ohio.
Lorenzo Matteo Mercado was born to Erin and Alejandro Mercado of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 5:17 p.m. on April 21, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He has two brothers, Alejandro and Emmanuel. His grandparents are Tom and joAnn Heard of Waldorf and Jorge and Minerva Mercado of Hughesville.
Sophie Ellen Labonte was born to Lauren and Jerome Labonte III of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:33 a.m. on April 22, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. She has one brother, Bradley, and one sister, Lily. Her grandparents are Frances Hunt of Waldorf and Carol and Jay Labonte of Baytown, Texas.
Ava Rae Figueredo was born to Corissa and Joshua Figueredo of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 12:56 a.m. on April 23, 2020. She has one brother, Joshua Jr. Her grandparents are Julia Harris of Waldorf and Julie and Elmer Downs of Coltons Point.