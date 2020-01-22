Wilhelmina Catherine Peach Dieguez was born to Kaitelyn and Anthony Dieguez of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center on Oct. 18, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her grandparents are Heather Bauer of Waldorf and Luis and Cathy Dieguez of La Plata.
Drynia Clark was born to Bria and Landon Clark of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 9:34 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. She has one sister, Kai Nila. Her grandparents are Dianne and Kevin Kelly of Waldorf and Michael Clark of Waldorf.
Kali Live Daniel was born to Ryan and Brian Daniel of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 12:46 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 6 oounces and was 19 inches long. She has two sisters, Kayla and Kennedi Daniel. Her grandparents are Karen McDaniel and Darin Randall of Olney and Shelia and Eddie Daniel of Newburg.
Hudson James Ogren was born to Samantha and Matthew Ogren of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 6:25 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His grandparents are Maxwell and Teresa Boland of Brandywine and Tracy and James Ogren of Pomfret.
Cameron Alexander Selvage-Gardiner was born to Tracey Selvage and Charles Gardiner of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019. He weighed 5 pounds and 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. He has two brothers, Joseph and Cayden, and once sister, Cally. His grandparents are Melody and Charles Selvage of White Plains and Rita Gardiner of Waldorf.
Mazikeen NiBiru Taylor was born to Kareensa Taylor of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:27 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her brothers are De’Koreyon and Za’Qwayvis and his sisters are Aqura, Tiniaya and Faith. Her grandmother is Gladys Taylor of La Plata.
Jaxsen Isayah Burnside was born to Janavia Burnside of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 1:55 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. He hs one brother, Aiden, and two sisters, Serenity and Haven. His grandparents are Pamela and James Sorrells of Waldorf.
Simon Andrew Blass was born to Erica and Kirby Blass of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2019. He weighed 5 pounds and 2 ounces and was 18 inches long. He has one brother, Henry. His grandparents are Chuck and Audra Young of Washington, Pa., and Joanne and Terry Blass of Catawissa, Pa.
Leah Mae Stiles was born to Brandi and Jonathan Stiles of Port Tobacco at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 5:26 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 13 ounces and was 21.25 inches long. She has one brother, Tanner, and one sister, Harper. Her grandparents are Rob and Susie Tanner of Indian Head and Susan and Stephen Stiles of Port Tobacco.
Mia Grace Hunt was born to Maritza and Jack Hunt of Hollywood, Md., at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 4:11 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. She has one brother, Jase, and one sister, Isabella. Her grandparents are Javier and Yolanda Casarrubia of Waldorf and Walter and Nina Hunt of Mechanicsville.
Avianna Amber-Irie Hill was born to Quadejah Harris of Indian Head and Xavier Hill of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 12:24 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2019. Her grandparents are Alicia Brooks, Bernard Harris, Kenneth Hill, Gwendolyn Carroll and Pamela and Randolph Brooks.
Grace Katherine Arnett was born to Rebecca and Bryan Arnett of Indian Head at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. She has one brother, Isaac Arnett. Her grandparents are Bob and Janet Clendaniel of Lincoln, Del., and Tim and Sue Arnett of Annapolis.