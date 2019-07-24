Bentley James Elliott was born to Madison Elliott of La Plata and Bryce Skelton of St. Leonard at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 6:10 p.m. on June 7, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds and 13 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. His grandparents are John and Lindsey Elliott of La Plata and Christine Riollano of St. Leonard.
Michaela Maree Brannan was born to Sheila and Christopher Brannan at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 6:10 a.m. on June 8, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces. Her grandparents are Michael and Deborah Bowman of Waldorf and Terrance and Donna Brannan of Mechanicsville.
Legacy Tremaine Adney was born to Destiny Adney at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 7:53 p.m. on June 9, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He has one sister, Kirah. His grandparents are Dion Jennings and Torrie Adney of La Plata.
Layla Joy Thomas was born to Leanna Wilson and Brian Thomas of Newburg at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 3:10 p.m. on June 10, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 4 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. She has one brother, Landon. Her grandparents are James and Lavonda Wilson of Newburg and Janna Jaramillo of Newburg.
Remington Thomas Higgs was born to Kayla Atkinson of La Plata and Robert Higgs, Jr. of Cobb Island at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 7 p.m. on June 9, 2019. He weighted 6 pounds and 11 ounces and was 19.75 inches long. He has one brother, Jackson. His grandparents are Thomas Atkinson and Debra Wilson of La Plata, Bobby and Betty Higgs of Cobb Island and Susan and Bobby Miller of Cobb Island.
Barrett Mason Salmon was born to Jenna and Joshua Salmon of Mechanicsville at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 5:28 p.m. on June 11, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. His grandparents are David and Stephanie Baker of Charlotte Hall and Billy and Tammy Salmon of Huntingtown.
Kareem Mateem Shumate Jr. was born to Kimberly Swann of Cobb Island and Kareem Shumate Sr. of Gaithersburg at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 6:56 p.m. on June 12, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces and was 19 inches long. He has three sisters, Catherine, Karin and Jennifer. His grandparents are Theda Raum of Cobb Island and Leon and Oralee Drake of Washington, D.C.
Connor Jamison Nichols was born to Abigail and Larry Nichols Jr. of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 2:52 a.m. on June 20, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He has one brother, Christopher. His grandparents are Peter and Teresa Wearmouth of Port Tobacco and Larry and Lydia Nichols of Mechanicsville.