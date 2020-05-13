Charles County births

Jackson Edwin Levy was born to Lacey and Kenneth Levy of Indian Head at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 2:22 p.m. on Feb. 19 2020. He weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce and was 22 inches long. His grandparents are Carol and Richard Turner of Waldorf and Mary and Timothy Levy of Waldorf.
Anthony Michael Betke was born to Samantha Betke of Welcome at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds and 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His grandparents are Gail and Eugene Keefer of Welcome.
Kinsley Grace Snyder was born to Skylar and James Snyder of Indian Head at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 6:12 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2020. She weighed 5 pounds and 14 ounces and was 19 inches long. She has one sister, Pipper. Her grandparents are Bryan and Valerie Brethauer of Allendale, Mich., and Tim and Lisa Snyder of Fennville, Mich.
Charbe L. Ghaya was born to Nadine Chalhoub and Rawad Ghaya of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 1:12 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds and 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His grandparents are Daad Yammine and Saad Chalhoub of La Plata and Norma Motran and Salim Ghaya of Beirut, Lebanon.
Brantley River Bowling was born to Kelley Raum and Andrew Bowling of Cobb Island at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 6:51 p.m. on March 1, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. He has one sister, Lacey Ann Bowling. His grandparents are Linda Swann of Cobb Island, Glen Bowling of Newburg and Michelle O’Connor of La Plata.
Lainey Kate Ireland was born to Lydia and Chris Ireland of Prince Frederick at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 1:40 a.m. on March 2, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces and was 19.75 inches long. Her brothers are Robbie, Levi and Leo and her sisters are Kira and Lola. Her grandparents are Dawn and Robert DeLawder of Bel Alton and Christopher Ireland Sr. and Kendra Howard of Prince Frederick.
Tiquan Darnell Dunnington was born to Natasha Riley of Bel Alton and Lamar Dunnington of Indian Head at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center on March 3, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds and 9 ounces. His brothers are Ti’Shawn and Tyler and his sister is La’kyla. His grandparents are Sandra Dorsey of Bel Alton and Patricia Dunnington of Indian Head.
Callioie Mae Parker was born to Sheena Parker of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 2:38 p.m. on March 3, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Charles Oscar Murphy was born to Margaret and Nathan Murphy of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 3:40 p.m. on March 6, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds and 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. He has one brother, Jude. His grandparents are Patrick and Brenda Simpson of Port Tobacco and Matthew and Amy Murphy of La Plata.
Mason Lee Akers was born to Gwyn Everhart and Richard Akers of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 5:49 p.m. on March 9, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds and 5 ounces and was 22 inches long. His brothers are Tyler and Tyreik and his sisters are Madisyn, Morgyn, Brinkley, Siena and Kaili. His grandparents are Gail Akerman of La Plata,, Gary Everhart of Prince Frederick and Charles and Carol Akers of Hague, Va.
Heaven Promise Estelus was born to Sophia and Feder Estelus of Mechanicsville at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 10:58 p.m. on March 16, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces and was 19.75 inches long. She has three brothers, Feder II, King and Adonai, and one sister, Love.
Adam Bailo Bah was born to Miriama Balde and Ibrahim Bah of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 9:28 a.m. on March 16, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds and was 19.5 inches long.
Angel Chimaobi Ozonoh was born to Ebony Bryant and Ohukwuka Ozonoh of Waldorf at 12:03 p.m. on March 24, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her grandparents are Jacqueline Credle of La Plata and Justina Ozonoh of Fontana, Calif.
Kameron Eli Gray was born to Deasia and Jaquan Gray of Indian Head at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 9:50 p.m. on March 29, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her brother is Jaquan Jr. Her grandparents are Willie Capehart of St. Petersburg, Fla., and James and Glenda Gray of Indian Head.
Isabella Mae Paicos was born to Stephanie and Joshua Paicos of Indian Head at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 10:54 a.m. on April 4, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her brothers are Tyler and Jonavon and her sisters are Krista and Delila. Her grandparents are Pamela and Wesley Rose of Accokeek and Tracey and Mark Moses of Laurel.