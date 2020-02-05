Ethan St. James Jones was born to Haneka Pugh-Jones and Paul Jones of White Plains at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 2:18 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2019. He was 6 pounds and 10 ounces and was 21 inches long. He has one brother, Tristan, and one sister, London. His grandparents are Isdoa and Clarence Pugh of Montgomery, Ala., and Ruth Richards-Williams, Elvin Williams and the late Patrick Jones of Queens Village, N.Y.
Ryker Graycen Wood was born to Elena Sater and Dylan Wood of Welcome at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 6:29 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces and was 22.5 inches long. His grandparent is Crystal Jackson of Welcome.
Alexander Cortez Wade was born to Amanda Thompson and Datreal Wade of Charlotte Hall at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 3:33 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. He has two sisters, Harmony and Marie. His grandparents are Anita Peacock, Daniel Thompson, Mary Blackwell and Montreal Wade Sr.
Parker Lloyd Collins was born to Taylor A. and Austin L. Collins of Nanjemoy at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 12:25 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces and was 19 inches long. He has two brothers, Gunner and Tanner.
Madison Grace Bowling was born to Mary Lynn and Daniel Bowling of Faulkner at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 9:12 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2019. She weighed 9 pounds and 3 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. She has one sister, Olivia. Her grandparents are Linda Bennett and William Davis of La Plata and Donald and Cheryl Bowling of La Plata.
Sofia Elizabeth Morgan was born to Megan Hergett and Joseph Morgan Jr. of Bryans Road at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at9:58 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 5 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. She has two brothers, Justin and Xavier. Her grandparents are Ron and Erin Hergett of Bryans Road and Sandra Estco and Johnny Hunter.
Ariah Ann Harrington was born to Leah Earlene and Ricardo Marcellus Harrington of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center on Dec. 2, 2019. She has one sister, Arian Earlene. Her grandparents are Barbara Ann and Lindwood Earl Carson of Largo and Gloria Kibler of Washington, D.C.
Arian Earlene Harrington was born to Leah Earlene and Ricardo Marcellus Harrington of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center on Dec. 2, 2019. She has one sister, Arlah Earlene. Her grandparents are Barbara Ann and Lindwood Earl Carson of Largo and Gloria Kibler of Washington, D.C.
Yadeera Salatiel Carrillo was born to Tyeshia Harrison of Northwest Washington, D.C., and Salatiel Carrillo of Silver Spring at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at4:43 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019. Her brothers are Malachi, Zallen, Agape,Nehemiah and Isaac. Her grandparents are Phyllis Harrison and Alonzo Tillery of Northwest Washington, D.C., and Juana Hernandez of San Pedro, La Paz, Bolivia.
Queen Ja’hia Payne was born to Hope Harding and Deon Payne of Indian Head at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center on Dec. 4, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.