Marshall Wayne Hayes Jr. was born to Jessica and Marshall Hayes Sr. of Nanjemoy at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 2:08 p.m. on July 3, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He has two sisters, MyLeigh and Layla. His grandparents are Butch and Tammie Helwig of Nanjemoy and Dave and Cathy Wilson of La Plata.
Sunnie Alyssa Johnson was born to Iyana Johnson of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 8:38 p.m. on July 10, 2019. She weighed 6 pound and 4 ounces and was 18.75 inches long. She has two sisters, Skye and Summer. Her grandparent is Sharlene Johnson of La Plata.
Fallon Rose Donaldson was born to Amanda and Charles Donaldson III of Prince Frederick at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 1:18 p.m. on July 11, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 9 ounces and was 21 inches long. She has one sister, Lucy. Her grandparents are Robert and Dawn Delawder of Bel Alton and Charles and Karen Donaldson of Bryans Road.
Oliver Sage Umana was born to Claudia Amaya and Anthony Umana of Bryans Road at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata on July 15, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He has one sister, Charlotte.
Elizabeth Jane Fenton was born to Jennifer and James Fenton of Hughesville at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 2:49 a.m. on July 16, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. She has one brother, Alexander, and one sister, Charlotte. Her grandparents are Ed and Nancy Bowling of Charlotte Hall and Paul and Mary Fenton of Bryans Road.
Grayson Aaron Thorp was born to Danielle and James Thorp of Nanjemoy at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 5:41 p.m. on July 16, 2019. He has one brother, Waylon. His grandparents are David and Shelly Hartnett of Nanjemoy.
Connor Jeremiah Brown was born to Chantel Morrison and Rickey Brown of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 7:12 p.m. on July 16, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. He has two brothers, Rickey Jr. and Nehemiah. His grandparents are Diana Fortes of New Haven, Conn., and Yolanda Powell of White Plains.
Summer Kooper Jackson was born to Krystal Toles and Matthew Jackson of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 2:31 a.m. on July 17, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. She has one sister, Kayla, and two brothers, David and Karter. Her grandparents are Brenda and Fred Toles Jr. of Upper Marlboro and Glenden and Sonya Jackson of Lewes, Del.
Clarisa Nicol Hernández Lopez was born to Sury Lopez Juarez and Juan Hernández or Oxon Hill at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 5:09 a.m. on July 17, 2019.
Lucas Elias Mendez Echeverria was born to Ana Echeverria and Mario Mendez Rivera of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata on July 17, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Gianni Léon Shaffier was born to Tammy and Michael Shaffier of Port Tobacco at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 5:49 a.m. on July 18, 2019. He has one brother, Jonathan, and four sisters, Megan, Jaleana, Kayla and Claire. His grandparents are Thomas and Sylvia Hill of Port Tobacco and Steve Shaffier and Evelyn Willette.
Emilia Lucia Salas Ochoa was born to Brenda Ochoa and Jose Salas Gonzalez of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 11:56 a.m. on July 19, 2019. She has one sister, Camila. Her grandparents are Irene Vargas de Ochoa of Waldorf and Ramon Salas and Ma Loveto Gonzalez of Zacatecas, Mexico.
Morgan Joanna Bowens was born to Ranacia and Aaron Bowens of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 2:45 a.m. on July 22, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. She has one brother, Quentin. Her grandparents are Gradye and Allen Stephen of Patterson, N.J., and Carolyn and Wesley Bowens of District Heights.
Matio Alejandro Sanchez López was born to Yesica López López and Elvin Sanchez at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 11:33 a.m. on July 23, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces and was 19 inches long. He has two sisters, Allyn and Camila.
Harlow Stefanee Thomas was born to Lé-Anna Oneika Thomas of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata on July 26, 2019.
Andrea Naomi Echeverria was born to Maria Echeverria of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata on July 24, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. She has one brother, Cristian, and one sister, Erika.
Cyrenna Ella Caaya Beldonado was born to Emelyn and Cesar Beldonado at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces. She has three sisters, Caezel, Cazandra and Chelsea. Her grandparents are Emelita Morao and Alejandro Caaya Sr. of Waldorf and Alejandra and Elpidio Baldonado of Waldorf.Roderick Carlos Jackson was born to Rosalyn Jackson of Waldorf and Kevin Carter of Dunnsville, Va. at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata on Aug. 1, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces.
Reid Henry Somoshy was born to Megan and Michael Somoshy of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 7:48 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2019. He weighed 6.9 pounds and was 20 inches long. He has one brother, Cooper.
Joshua Lee Hancock was born to Jill and Patrick Hancock of Bryantown at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 7:21 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. He has five brothers, Nathan, Noah, Eli, Ethan and Caleb, and five sisters, Courtney, Jordan, Callie, Caitlyn and Erin. His grandparents are Bobby and Janet Jones of La Plata and Layson and Patrick Hancock of Bel Alton.