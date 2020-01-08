Grady Eli Hainey was born to Brooke and Steven Hainey of Bel Alton at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces and was 21.25 inches long. His grandparents are Glenn and Elana Sherman of La Plata and Deidre Hainey of Bryans Road.
Demi Grace DiMichele was born to Shelby Turner and Michael DiMichele of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 7:23 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20.5 inches long. She has one sister, Gracie Turner. Her grandparents are Joanne and Junior turner of La Plata and Barbara and Peter DiMichele of La Plata.
Autumn Kriss Lyon was born to Megan and William “Bill” Lyon of Mechanicsville at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 1:48 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. She has one sister, Natalie. Her grandparents are Wayne and Emma Raley of Mechanicsville and Billy and Rose Lyon of Mechanicsville.
Abigail Ann Eby was born to Penelope and Marc Eby of Brandywine at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:58 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. She has one brother, Thomas. Her grandparents are Bruce and Kerrie Cox of Brisbane, Australia, and Ellen and Dan Patterson of Hershey, Pa.