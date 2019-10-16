Winter Nicole Aughtry was born to Ashley and Derrick Aughtry of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 1:35 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.Her grandparents are Deborah Eaton of Suitland and Steve Aderholt of Indian Head.
Tayelyn Isaiah Hood was born to Destinee Hood of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 5:29 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. His grandmother is Tona Landers of Waldorf.
Makayla Lily Molina was born to Fidelia Martinez and Abraham Molina Tamayo of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and one ounce and was 20 inches long. She has one brother, Dylan. Her grandparents are Maria and Miguel Martinez of Waldorf.
Jaxon Lane Alvarado was born to Kenia and David Alvarado Sr. of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:39 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces and was 21 inches long. He has two brothers, David Jr. and Jacob, and one sister, Kayla. His grandparents are Rosa and Rafael Alvarado of La Plata and Ana Alvarado of Mechanicsville.
Kanan Michael Clemons was born to Christina Burger of White Plains and Daniel Clemons of Nanjemoy at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 12:01 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2019. He has one brother, Brody, and two sisters, Brielle and Grace. His grandparents are Cindi and Don Burger of White Plains and Pamela and Michael Crawford of Lexington Park.
Ethan Chase Zickmund was born to Sondra and Justin Zickmund of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2019. He weighed 5 pounds and 12 ounces. His brothers are Logan, Kameron, Austin and Caden. His grandparens are Carl and Janet Canon of Thomas, W.Va., and Freddie and Missy Zickmund of Winnsboro, S.C.