Adaline Ochoa-Mendoza was born to Juana Mendoza Chavez and Jose Ochoa Jiminez of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 8:26 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2019. She has one sister, Allison. Her grandparents are Zenaida Chavez and Salvadore Mendoza of Waldorf and Catalina Jiminez and Pascual Ochoa of Mexico City, Mexico.
Khyri Jabez Kindred-Smith was born to Alanya Kindred and James Smith III of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 10:02 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. He has two brothers, Jamez and King, and one sister, Ahtiyana. His grandparents are Paula Bush of Waldorf, Davie Kindred of Laredo, Texas, James Smith II of Waldorf and Marian Smith of Philadelphia, Pa.
Clare Lisa Rios-McNeil was born to Adriana Rios and Eddie McNeil of Brooklyn, N.Y., at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 2:24 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces and was 18 inches long. She has one brother, Noah, and four sisters, Kyleen, Scarlette, Geneva and Vanessa. Her grandmother is Clare Rios of Waldorf.
Nash Varek Kozloski was born to Emily and Clayton Kozloski of Newburg at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata on Aug. 9, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. He has one brother, Noah. His grandparents are Wendy and Denny Dingus of Bel Alton and Stan and Tina Kozloski of La Plata.
Dream Annie-Leigh Wiseman was born to Deja Wiseman of Nanjemoy at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 2:57 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces. She has one brother, Brendon.
Dessa Lee Butler was born to Karen Carberry and David Butler of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata on Aug. 13, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Nina and Kenneth Carberry of Palm Coast, Fla., and DorrisAnn and David Butler of La Plata.
Ta’lena Marie Chase was born to Tiara Livers and Devon Chase of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 8:52 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. She has one brother, Elijah.
Nathan Cartagena Jr. was born to Michele Douglas and Nathan Cartagena at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 7:56 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2019. He weighed 3 pounds and 14 ounces. He has two brothers, Germiah and Abel. His grandparents are Karen Douglas of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Gerry and Maria Cartagena of Waldorf.
Nathan Robert Mace Jr. was born to Kelly Hallman and Nathan Mace Sr. at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 2:42 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. She has one sister, Aralyn Mace. Her grandparents are Ruth and Phil Ingogliato of Bel Alton and Natalie Heasley of Cobb Island.
Cody Ryan Curtin was born to Stacey and James Curtin of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 3 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. She has one brother, Cade. Her grandparents are Gary and Coral Showalter of Waldorf and Robert and Connie Curtin of Indian Head.
Amelia Lynn Thorne was born to Megan Simm and Frank Thorne of La Plata at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2019. She weighed 9 pounds and 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her grandparents are James and Stephanie Sim and Frank Thorne and Amy Hansen.
Eden Noelle Lewis was born to Terri and David Lewis of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 8:37 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. She has five brothers, Zion, Jeremiah, Josiah, Isaiah and Trevon. Her grandparents are Rhonda Washpon of Bronx, N.Y., Terrence and Sandra Simmons of Jacksonville, Fla., Yvonne Ramble of New York, N.Y., and David Lewis of Fort Ann, N.Y.
Annamarie Brigit Lacey was born to Bobbie Edick and Bobby Lacey of Welcome at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata at 8:43 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces and was 19 inches long. She has two sisters, Aubree and Ava. Her grandparents are William and Lynn Edick and Billy and Ellen Stone and Plonia Tillman of Welcome.