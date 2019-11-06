Kamdyn Jace Morris was born to Nautice LeFlore and Reginald Morris Sr. of Accokeek at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 12:54 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 6.6 ounces and was 20 inches long. She has one brother, Reginald Jr. Her grandparents are Maurice and Kim LeFlore of Grand Blanc, Mich., and Bernard and Marilyn Morris of Gloucester, Va.
Isla Genevieve Watkins was born to Martha Riggs and Randall Watkins of Indian Head at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. She has one sister, Lilliana. Her grandparents are the late Theodore Riggs of Nanjemoy, Laura Lohr of Indian Head and William Watkins of St. Thomas, Pa.
Jason Lamont Tucker Jr. was born to Flamic and Jason Tucker Sr. of Waldorf at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 7:03 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. He has four sisters, Ariyah Jayden, Makayla and Baylee. His grandparents are Margaret and Jerry Colander Sr., Tawanda Pearson and Lawrence Tucker Sr.
Ashler Phillip Noel was born to Hannah O’Neil and Brian Noel of Newburg at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 6:47 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He has two sisters, Skylar and Sadie. His grandparents are Alaric and Kristina O’Neil of Bel Alton, Sherrie Hearn and Phillip Noel of St. Leonard and James Clements and Susan Dobbs of Bel Alton.
Dillan Mateo Miller was born to Marquida Gaskins of White Plains and Donald Miller of Chrlottesville, Va.,, at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 6:01 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. His sisters are Marjeh and Rejai. His grandparents are the late Malcolm Gaskins, Demetrea Davis of Baltimore and Donald and Anita Miller of Charlotesville, Va.
Meva Dannell Reneé Mills was born to Mechole Mills and Forrest Anderson of Bryans Road at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 11:04 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her grandmother is Chiquita Mills of Bryans Road.
Wyatt Carter Gilroy was born to Tiffany and Justin Gilroy of Nanjemoy at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 8:49 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. He has one sister, Brianna. His grandparents are William and Cheryl Crouse of Nanjemoy and Robert and Debra Gilroy of Mansfield, Pa.