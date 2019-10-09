Michael Spooner of Lanham, a student at the University of Maryland College Park, is the recipient of a $1,250 scholarship established in the memory of lifelong White Plains resident and author Veronica Coates, who died in 2017.
“Our family couldn’t be more happy with the selection of scholarship recipients made by the college,” said Gail Coates, daughter of Veronica Coates.
This is the second year the scholarship has been awarded. It is awarded to students within the University of Maryland’s African American studies department.
Spooner is a junior at the University of Maryland majoring in psychology and African American studies.
“I am honored to be selected for the Veronica Coates Scholarship,” Spooner said in an email. “Ms. Coates was an inspirational, awe inspiring woman and is a truly humbling experience to receive a scholarship celebrating her legacy.”
The first recipient of the scholarship, Imani Crawford of Silver Spring, used the scholarship to help pay for expenses during his last year in college, where he did a triple major in African American studies, family science and psychology.
“I know mom; she would have loved to have seen these scholarships go to such deserving young men,” Gail Coates said.
Veronica Coates grew up in White Plains and graduated from Pomonkey High School in the 1950s, before racial desegregation in Charles County schools.
In her book, “Memoirs of My Wonderful Life,” Veronica Coates says that she was given a scholarship to attend the University of Maryland, only to have it rescinded because of her race.
Over a decade later, she returned to the University of Maryland, graduating with bachelor’s degree in economics in 1968 and later earning a master’s degree from Howard University.
She built a successful business with her longtime husband, James Coates, and later cofounded the African American Heritage Society of Charles County.
The Veronica Coates Scholarship Fund is partially supported by proceeds from her memoir and is administered by the University of Maryland College Park Foundation.