AllState awards student-athlete scholarship

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association has announced 18 winners of the 2020 Minds in Motion Scholar-Athlete Scholarships in a recent news release. A male and a female were selected from each of the MPSSAA’s nine districts. The selection committee conducted an online meeting last week to complete the increasingly daunting task of picking these winners from 650 applications.
Jake Burgess of Maurice J. McDonough High School was one of the award recipients. “Thank you to the Allstate Foundation and MPSSAA for giving me this award. Student-athletes like myself work very hard, both on the field and off, and I truly appreciate the recognition they have given to students across the state. This scholarship has encouraged me to keep on working at college, as it has shown me that hard work really pays off,” Burgess said in the release.
This thirteenth annual program has been sponsored by The Allstate Foundation since its’ inception in 2008 and a total of $152,000 in scholarship funds have been contributed towards empowering and supporting the education of tomorrow’s future leaders. The scholarship recognizes those who have excelled on the playing field and in the classroom. Applicants must be seniors with a minimum 3.25 unweighted overall GPA and have participated in interscholastic athletic activities sponsored by MPSSAA during their high school careers.
“The Allstate Foundation is proud to support these next generation leaders and history-makers from Maryland,” Shaundra Turner Jones, Allstate senior corporate relations manager, said in the release. “These amazing young students have shown outstanding initiative both in and outside of the classroom. We know that many students and their families have encountered significant financial hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an honor to assist them in their future endeavors and watch them achieve their full potential.”
“You are a called a student-athlete for a reason,” said Burgess. “Academics should be your priority, then athletics. By succeeding in the classroom, you will set yourself up for success on the field.”
Burgess’ high school achievements include National Honor Society; National Honor Society President; Math Club (team captain twice); student page for Maryland State Senate. Played soccer (4), tennis (4) and indoor track and field (1). Varsity Tennis team captain (3 years) and RAM Award recipient in tennis for best team spirit and leadership.
Burgess plans to attend the University of Maryland College Park.