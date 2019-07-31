The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association has announced the recipients of its 2019 scholarship awards. Each recipient, the descendant of a former Margaret Brent student, received a $1,500 scholarship towards their college tuition and expenses.

The recipients are:

• Victoria Shifflett, Glen Burnie High School.

• Jessica Rachael Johnson, Chopticon High School.

• Grace Olivia Wood, Chopticon.

• Amelia Eleanor Mudd, La Plata High School.

• Nathaniel Bay Evans, Leonardtown High School.

• Carleigh Marie Wood, St. Mary’s Ryken High School.

The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association wishes all the recipients success in their future endeavors.

