The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association has announced the recipients of its 2019 scholarship awards. Each recipient, the descendant of a former Margaret Brent student, received a $1,500 scholarship towards their college tuition and expenses.
The recipients are:
• Victoria Shifflett, Glen Burnie High School.
• Jessica Rachael Johnson, Chopticon High School.
• Grace Olivia Wood, Chopticon.
• Amelia Eleanor Mudd, La Plata High School.
• Nathaniel Bay Evans, Leonardtown High School.
• Carleigh Marie Wood, St. Mary’s Ryken High School.
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association wishes all the recipients success in their future endeavors.