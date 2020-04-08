You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Alzheimers advocates convene in Annapolis

Alzheimers advocates convene in Annapolis

Alzheimers advocates convene in Annapolis

Two Charles County residents and 21 Prince George’s County residents were among a statewide team of more than 100 Alzheimer’s State Champions who traveled to Annapolis on Jan. 30 for the Alzheimer’s Association annual Maryland State Advocacy Day.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Newsletters