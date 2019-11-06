Archbishop Neale School alums celebrate 61st anniversary

On Oct. 16, 11 alumni and five of their partners attended the annual reunion of the Archbishop Neale Class of 1958 at the Greene Turtle Restaurant in La Plata, traveling from across Maryland, Virginia and Delaware to attend. This is the 24th continuous year the class has met. Over the years, the class has lost 8 of its members — most recently, Charles Wills, who died on Nov. 6, 2018. In front from left are Dena Flynn Turner, Ellen Porter Tison, Joyce Cooksey Clements, Roland DeLozier (seated), Carol Ann Wood Hancock and Mary Ellen Rasimowicz Boswell. In back from left are Harry Drinks, Bernard “Bunny” Winkler, Randy Clark, Mary Lee Albrittain Jones and Jean Edwards. Anyone who attended Sacred Heart or ANS with this class is invited to join them next year. For more information, call Jean Edwards at 302-280-6783.