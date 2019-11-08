Bel Alton alums hold 60th class reunion

The Bel Alton High School Class of 1959 held its 60th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Middleton Hall in Waldorf. Seated in front is Margaret Brooks Woodland. In the front row, from left, are Elroy Hemsley, Joan Muschette Woodland, Rena Winters Bland, Joseph Douglas, Beulah Smith Shade, Shirley Brown Ridley, Dorothy Wills Tate, Mary Emily Murray Whalen, Louis Johnson, Huppie Butler and Agnes Thomas Lilly. In the back row, from left, are James Hemsley, James Johns, Joseph Plater, Augustus Tolson, Charles Chapman, Earl Coates, Earl Daniels and Melvin Myles.