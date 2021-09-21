Seo named National Merit semifinalist
Kevin Seo of Great Mills High School was recently named a semifinalist in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2022 and every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis.
Museum to host pints, pups event
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Pints and Pups 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Live music, games and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $8-15. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
STEM event scheduled
Field of STEM Dreams will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Calvert High School athletic field, 520 Fox Run Blvd. In Prince Frederick. Leadership presentations, motivational speakers and activities. Go to www.cashnsbejr.com.
Republican women to meet
The Republican Women of St. Mary’s will meet 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Kevin’s Corner Kafe, 24509 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. Call Lynn Delahay at 240-925-6485.
Hospital to hold blood drive
MedStar St. Mary’s will hold a community blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at 25500 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. The event is held in partnership with the American Red Cross. For an appointment, call 301-475-6019 or go to RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code MedStarStMarysHospital.
Maryland Humanities offering cultural relief
Maryland Humanities is accepting applications through Sept. 30 for its Sustaining Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Grants, which will support nonprofits that have been adversely impacted by the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Grants will support nonprofit general operating expenses, which includes salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, equipment, programs or other expenses. Email sharp@mdhumanities.org or go to www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=mdhc.
Christmas in April deadline nears
Christmas in April Calvert County, Inc. is accepting applications for April 2022 through Sept. 30. The nonprofit makes home repairs and improves the homes of low-income homeowners, particularly the elderly, disabled, families with children, and military veterans. Call 410-535-9044 or go to www.christmasinaprilcalvertcounty.org.
Dunkirk park opening
Calvert County will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Dunkirk District Park playground 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Families are encouraged to attend.
CalvertHealth 5K fundraiser planned
CalvertHealth Foundation will hold its 12th Annual Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run beginning 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Solomons Medical Office Building, 14090 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The cost is $50, $40 if registered by Sept. 17. Proceeds benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. Call 410-414-4570 or go to www.CalvertHealthFoundation.org/CH-5K.
St. Mary’s to host Relay For Life
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of St. Mary’s County will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Historic St. Mary’s City. Individuals can join a team, start a new team or make a donation. Go to www.RelayForLife.org/StMarysMD.
Day of health scheduled
Ivy & Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities will host a day of community health 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Lifestyles Center, 10453 Theodore Green Blvd. in La Plata. COVID-19 vaccinations, diabetes screening, blood pressure checks and a mobile mammogram unit will be on-site to provide free screenings to clients who pre-qualify.
Cheryl Jones 240-448-3048.
Calvert to hold resource fair
Calvert County will host a free resource fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the St. John Vianney Life Center, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. Resources on financial assistance, family, food, evictions and homelessness prevention and jobs. For a shuttle bus pass, call 443-550-6900.