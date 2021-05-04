Alzheimers offering free screenings
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering seniors a free virtual memory screening throughout the month of May. Screenings take a few minutes and are a conducted by trained professionals through video conferences. For an appointment, call 866-232-8484 or go to www.alzfdn.org.
Health department accepting art submissions
The Calvert County Health Department is accepting art submissions through Tuesday, June 1, for its upcoming virtual exhibit titled Hope. Drawing, printmaking, painting, photography and digital art accepted. Email calvert.harmreduaction@martland.gov.
CCPR hosting walking challenge
Calvert County is offering a Wellness Challenge through Thursday, Oct. 7. The program is intended to offer free, local activities that families and friends can do together to make healthy changes in their lifestyle. For activities and more information, download the Calvert County Wellness Challenge or call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535- 5400.
CCP&R offering Battle Creek survey
Calvert County Parks & Recreation is asking residents to fill out a survey for the recently reopened Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center. Go to http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ehpvfjnekmc7leg3/start.
AMG seeking visitor feedback
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is looking for visitor feedback to help enhance its public appeal. Go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/AMG-visitor-survey.
Brendan Sailing accepting registration
Brendan Sailing is currently accepting registrations for the 2021 summer camp season. There are one and two weekday camp programs at their Bembe Beach location in Annapolis, while St Mary’s College of Maryland will host a 10-day residential camp and a week-long day camp in Southern Maryland. Scholarships are available. Go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html or www.brendansailing.org.
Calvert residents asked to report flooding
Calvert County is encouraging residents to use the MyCoast Maryland app to show how flood waters are impacting communities throughout the county. MyCoast is a portal managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to collect and analyze pictures and data related to flooding caused by precipitation or coastal events. Users can take photos and upload them through the app or by going to www.MyCoast.org/Md. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/554/Floodplain-Management.
Women’s Club to hold clothing drive
The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County, Inc. will hold a used clothing drive 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown. Proceeds will go toward the club’s scholarship fund. Call Betty Currie at 301-373-4816 or Carole Romary at 301-863-6969.
Charles to host Tot Olympics
Charles County Parks will host the Tot Olympics 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at North Point High School. Events include running, jumping, kicking and throwing. For ages 3 to 6. Registration required. The cost is $25, $20 for Charles County residents. Go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Summerseat to hold plant sale
Summerseat Farm will hold its annual plant sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. There will be perennials, herbs, native plants, flowers, trees, vegetable plants, herbs and hanging baskets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Go to www.summerseat.org.
SMECO committee meeting planned
The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative’s nominating committee will meet Wednesday, May 12, at SMECO headquarters in Hughesville or via teleconference. The committee will select a slate of candidates for the five board positions to be elected this year. SMECO members interested in being nominated should complete a Board of Directors Candidate Application, which must be received no later than Friday, May 7. Go to smeco.coop/annualmeeting.
St. Mary’s to hold business showcase
The St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce will hold a free Business Showcase 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood. Exhibitors and prize drawings. Call Donna Lange at 301-737-3001.
Calvert to hold shredding events
Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown; and Saturday, June 19, at Appeal Landfill, 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
Children’s Aid offering scholarships
Children’s Aid, Inc. is accepting applications for its Memorial Scholarship Program through Saturday, May 15. The George and Mary Lou Brezina Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior for undergraduate study in the field of education, while the Paul Taylor Memorial Scholarship is a $500 scholarship for a high school senior who is pursuing post-secondary career education, vocational or technical training which results in the applicant being awarded accredited vocational certification or an associates Degree. Go to www.TheChildrensAid.org.
Draw in Deale
SoCo Arts Lab will host a free Drawn to Deale Plein Air event Saturday, May 15, at 312 Deale Road in Tracys Landing. Create, draw, paint or photograph. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-draw-to-deale-tickets.
EXIT Realty hoping to stuff a truck
EXIT Landmark Realty will host a Stuff the Truck event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at 4550 Crain Highway in White Plains. The community is asked to donate shelf stable items, canned goods and other food items. Donations will be given to LifeStyles of Maryland, which provides emergency assistance and provides referrals for health and human service needs. Call 301-934-2022.
MCAC to host art reception
Mattawoman Creek Art center will hold a reception for its 27th annual open juried art show 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury in Smallwood State Park. Awards presentation will begin at 2 p.m. The show will run through Sunday, May 30. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and the park fee is waived for art center visitors. Call 301-743-5159 or go to www.mattawomanart.com.
DNR announces striped bass season
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced new regulations for the Chesapeake Bay summer-fall season. The season in most areas of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries will be open Sunday, May 16, Thursday, July 15, and again from Sunday, Aug. 1, through through Friday, Dec. 10. Anglers can keep one striped bass per person per day with a minimum size of 19 inches. During a chartered fishing trip, the captain or mate will not be permitted to land or possess striped bass for personal consumption. During the closure period, anglers will be prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release and charter boats.
Church to serve takeout dinners
Christ Church Durham Parish is holding an Outback Steakhouse dinner drive 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at 8700 Ironside Road in Nanjemoy. The cost is $22 for a complete chicken or steak dinner.
MVMM to host benefit
The Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum will host A Night For the Museum fundraiser 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Swan Point Yacht & Country Club, 11550 Swan Point Blvd. in Issue. Buffet dinner, raffles, auction and live music by Chuckie Pearson. Tickets are $50. and payment must be received by May 15. Call Larry Abell at 301-932-1900 or for debit and credit card payment, call Zuri Gregory at 301-259-0047 Ext. 15.
ACLT to hold canoe trips
Registration is now open for a series of canoe trips by the American Chestnut Land Trust. There will be 11 Saturday trips between Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, Oct. 20. Trips occur at various times of the day. Participants are asked to register for just one trip. Go to www.aclt.org.
Scholarship applications being accepted
Applications are now being accepted for the new David Dwight Barnes Memorial Scholarship Foundation through Wednesday, June 30. The scholarship was established to honor the memory of David D. Barnes who lost his battle to pancreatic cancer in October 2019 at the age of 45. The one -time scholarship is for students with financial needs who display academic achievement, a commitment to serving others, a strong work ethic and leadership qualities. Go to https://ddbmemorialscholarship.com.