On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Bryans Road Shopping Center Community Outreach Center hosted its second annual Car Show and Concert event. The day started out gloomy and cloudy, but by 10:50 a.m. the cars started rolling in and continued coming in until 2:30 p.m.
The judges were Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles), Bob Willett, and Del Steele. Local artist Bob Willet, whose work is in the Smithsonian, presented the “Best of Show” winner with one of his prints.
The winners were:
First place “Best in Show” — Van Newman with his 2010 Chevy Camaro
First place “Best Antique Car in Show” — Wallace Butler with his 1941 Plymouth
First place “Best Antique Truck in Show” — Larry Harman
Second place — Ronald Adams
Third place — Cecil Carroll
Honorable Mentions:Roy Jenkins, David Proctor, Steven Datcher and James Wood.
Gloria Jolly, director of special events for the shopping center, offered her thanks to everyone who participated in this event to make it possible and helped
make it a success.
“Special thanks to the judges, the band, and the Department of Health for their help and support. A very special thanks to everyone who participated and brought a canned or boxed good for the event. A very special, special thank you to the car owners who participated in the Car Show,” Jolly said in an email.