CCAA looking to assist local artists

With the announcement that all Maryland public schools will remain closed through May 15, the administrative staff at the Charles County Arts Alliance will continue to telecommute during the shutdown, according to a CCAA news release. They will be available virtually from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. Send an email to info@charlescountyarts.org if you have any questions or concerns.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world in unprecedented ways. CCAA is available to support the arts and artists in Charles County.
Follow the CCAA on social media for links to resources to keep individuals creating and connected in these uncertain times. They also also invite people to explore the links below for additional information:
CCAA wants to see how artists are staying creative during social distancing. Use the hashtag #charlescountycreates on social media and share your art with CCAA.
If you are a not-for-profit arts organization, the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grand Fund can help.
For more information, visit ommerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-grant-fund.
Entrepreneurs and small businesses in the arts sector: looking for more information about what the state of Maryland is doing to help local businesses during the pandemic can visit govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business.
Make your voice heard: complete the Americans for the Arts’ survey on the economic impact of COVID-19 at surveys.americansforthearts.org/s3/CoronavirusImpactSurvey.
For information about the impact of COVID-19 in Charles County, visit the county government’s website at www.charlescountymd.gov/services/health-and-human-services/covid-19. For updates regarding cases in the State of Maryland, visit the Maryland Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at coronavirus.maryland.gov and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.