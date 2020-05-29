CCAA staff available during pandemic

With the announcement that all Maryland public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, the administrative staff at CCAA will continue to telecommute during the shutdown, according to a CCAA news release.
They will be available virtually from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For questions or concerns, email info@charlescountyarts.org.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our world in unprecedented ways. CCAA is here to support the arts and artists in Charles County. Follow the CCAA on social media for links to resources to keep you creating and connected in these uncertain times. CCAA also invites residents to explore the links below for additional information:
CCAA wants to see how artists are staying creative during social distancing. Use the hashtag #charlescountycreates on social media to share art.
If you are a not-for-profit arts organization, the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grand Fund can help. Visit commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-grant-fund for more information.
Entrepreneurs and small businesses in the arts sector. Visit govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business for more information about what the State of Maryland is doing to help local businesses.
Make your voice heard by completing the Americans for the Arts’ survey at surveys.americansforthearts.org/s3/CoronavirusImpactSurvey on the economic impact of COVID-19.