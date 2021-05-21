The Charles County Youth Orchestra, with director Osman Kivrak, will celebrate its graduating seniors 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Alice Ferguson Foundation in Accokeek.
Senior members Evangeline Gilmer, Ella Gerstman, Kyle Anderson, Areini Partis and Autumn Smith will be honored at the outdoor concert, which is limited to family members.
“I am told that music and math uses the same side of the brain and they go together: If you are good at one you are good at the other,” Kivrak said. “I don’t know how much of this is proven but I believe that both music and science require tremendous amount of discipline. If one has the discipline to learn to play an instrument, they will be able to master other academics as well. I am very excited to see that the success of our graduating seniors demonstrates the importance of practicing, hard work and good study habits.”
Gilmer, the CCYO’s Concertmaster and winner of the orchestra’s 2020 concerto competition, will be attending Harvard University – which she said is her “dream university” — and plans to major in neuroscience. This fall, she will audition for a chance to play with the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra, which is North America’s oldest symphony orchestra.
Gilmer, who plays the piano, flute and violin, has been a CCYO member for the last six years.
“This was the best organization I have ever been a part of, and I have learned so much from my peers and conductors,” Gilmer said in a news release. “I had a one-of-a-kind musical experience in CCYO where I found friends, and learned commitment, teamwork, and improved my musicianship.”
One of two graduating cellists, Partis will attend Howard University and will major in clinical laboratory science and minor in music.
“Starting in Encore Strings and then going up to CCYO I had a wonderful time playing challenging music that I don’t play in school and playing with a full orchestra,” said Partis, who was with the CCYO for eight years. “I will miss it, but I will be sure to come back for the concerts.”
Gerstman will attend the University of Texas, Austin where she will major in mathematics.
“I would like to use my instrument to join small groups to make friends,” said Gerstman, a violist. “I have been in CCYO since I was in eighth grade and it has been a lot of fun. I have met a lot of people and learned a lot of skills through music that I will be able to use throughout my life. Specifically, teamwork is something that CCYO has honed for me.”
Anderson, who is the orchestra’s principal violist, plans to take a gap year to continue practicing and then plans to apply to music conservatories. He will compete in the CCYO’s Concerto Competition June 5 at Christ Church in La Plata.
“CCYO has been a wonderful experience over the time I’ve been there,” said Anderson, a resident of Prince George’s County. “It is an interesting change of pace to perform at venues such as the Charles County Fair as we have in the past.”
Smith, a cellist who participated in CCYO’s inaugural Chamber Music Festival in 2020, will attend North Carolina A&T State University with a full academic scholarship where she will major in computer engineering as a member of the honors program.
“I intend on continuing my musical journey through consistent practice and getting involved in the music groups on my college campus.” Smith said. “Throughout the past six years … I have grown tremendously. Not just as a musician, but as a person. I have truly enjoyed my time in both ensembles, and I will miss all the smiling faces and wonderful talent.”
The Charles County Youth Orchestra is one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland and provides music education and performance opportunities for musicians in Charles County, Prince Georges County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County.
For more information, go to www.charlescountyyouthorchestra.org/