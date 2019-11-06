Charles County Black Officers Association meets

On Monday, Oct. 22, the Charles County Black Officers Association Inc. met at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District III Station in Waldorf. The first Charles County Black Officers Association meeting of the year was held on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Galazio Restaurant in La Plata. The goal of the Charles County Black Officers Association is to improve the working environment of personnel within the law enforcement community. The association is also committed to enhancing the quality of service to minority communities thus helping to improve overall police service to all people.
Membership in the Charles County Black Officers Association is not restricted. To capitalize on the strengths of diversity we open membership to all interested in joining. Membership categories include active member, associate member, and honorary member. To learn more about the Charles County Black Officers Association, visit www.charlescountyboa.org/ They can also be followed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/charlescountyblackofficersassociation/.