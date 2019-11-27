On Oct. 24, the Charles County Children’s Aid Society celebrated its 85th anniversary with an open houese at their office and warehouse. Supporters and members of the community attended to tour the facility and speak with staff and board members. The Children’s Aid Society helps families in need with food, clothing and personal care items, as well as providing assistance around the holidays and at events throughout the year. Executive director Danielle Wilmoth said the organization is grateful for all of the community support it has received during its 85-year history. At left, Charles County Commissioner Thomasina Coates presents a citation from the Charles County Board of County Commissioners to the Children’s Aid Society. At right, Jameson Harrison of the American Legion Post 38 presents a donation to the Charles County Children’s Aid Society during the organazation’s 85th anniversary open house.